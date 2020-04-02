EPA Orders Hawaii To Redo Plastic Pollution Analysis

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has asked Hawaii to take a second look at coastal waters the state reported were free of plastic pollution, saying it failed to gather and evaluate all the relevant data that would prove such a conclusion. While the EPA approved Hawaii's findings in 2018, the agency now says it has reevaluated them and found them to be inconsistent with what's required under the Clean Water Act. The EPA's move comes after the Center for Biological Diversity and other green groups sued the agency for approving Hawaii's conclusions about plastic in its waters. "The state's submission does...

