Full Fed. Circ. Rejects Another Arthrex-Related Rehearing Bid

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- In one fell swoop, the full Federal Circuit on Thursday denied three petitions in the same case to rehear a decision stemming from the court’s explosive Arthrex decision finding that the structure of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is unconstitutional. The court’s order, which does not elaborate on its reasoning for denying the petitions, arose from an appeal of a PTAB decision that invalidated claims in a Polaris Innovations Ltd. computer memory patent that was challenged by Kingston Technology Co. On January 31, a Federal Circuit panel remanded the case to the board to be decided by a new panel...

