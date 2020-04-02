Loeb & Loeb To Slash Atty, Staff Pay To Avoid Layoffs

Los Angeles-based Loeb & Loeb LLP is reducing capital partners' monthly draws by 20% and cutting employee pay as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)
A Loeb & Loeb spokesperson told Law360 on Thursday that the firm looks forward to lifting the reductions “as quickly as we possibly can.”
“Our firm entered this economic crisis strong and we remain so,” she said in the statement. “However, given the current uncertain environment and in keeping with our conservative approach to business, we are taking the steps we believe are prudent at this time.”
Loeb & Loeb joins a growing list of firms imposing temporary pay cuts or other cost-saving measures in the midst of COVID-19. On Wednesday, Tennessee firm Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC said it would be furloughing employees and implementing salary reductions over the next few weeks, though it declined to answer questions about the extent of the pay cut or how many employees would be placed on leave.
Also on Wednesday, New York law firm Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu PC told all of its employees that their salary will be reduced by 15% as the firm deals with the COVID-19 crisis.
Earlier this week, Pryor Cashman LLP, Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, Womble Bond Dickinson and Reed Smith LLP also unveiled plans that ranged from 25% pay cuts to suspending employer 401(k) matches to layoffs and furloughs.
Meanwhile, Southern California-based Hueston Hennigan LLP bucked that trend and boosted pay for its attorneys and staff while promising not to lay anyone off or cut pay. Name partner John Hueston told Law360 on Wednesday that staff will get $1,000 bonuses while attorneys working remotely will get $500 at-home technology bonuses, an attempt at helping the firm’s employees during a challenging financial time.
--Additional reporting by Xiumei Dong, Emma Cueto, Aebra Coe and Mike LaSusa. Editing by Bruce Goldman.
