Senators Push To Include Pot Loan Access In Spending Bill

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Eleven senators asked the head of the U.S Senate budget-writing committee to add to an upcoming spending bill a provision allowing cannabis companies to access small business loans from the federal government. The group, led by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said in a letter to Senate Appropriations Committee chair Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and three key committee members that the Small Businesses Administration should no longer be able to deny loans to cannabis companies in states where the drug is legal, saying the rule is outdated and forces firms to deal mostly in cash. “Over the last decade, there has been a...

