O'Melveny Escapes Bankruptcy Claims After Arbitration Win

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday tossed fraudulent transfer claims against O'Melveny & Myers LLP in a malpractice suit brought by the Chapter 7 trustee for Aletheia Research and Management after she previously confirmed an arbitration award absolving the law firm of negligence claims. Two days after hearing oral arguments by telephone, U.S District Judge Christina A. Snyder granted summary judgment in O'Melveny’s favor regarding the remaining fraudulent transfer claims in the suit brought by Jeffrey Golden, the liquidating trustee for the defunct Aletheia, finding that the hotly contested arbitration award already resolved the issue. Judge Snyder rejected Golden’s argument that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS