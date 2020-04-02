Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Melinta Gets OK For Ch. 11 Equity Swap Plan With Creditor

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt antibiotic developer Melinta Therapeutics received court approval Thursday in Delaware for its proposed Chapter 11 debt-for-equity transaction that will see a secured creditor acquire the reorganized company in exchange for $140 million in debt relief.

During a lengthy hearing conducted via phone and video conference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein disposed of objections from the office of the United States trustee and a Melinta shareholder that raised concerns about the mechanics of the plan and the treatment of equity in the case.

The trustee opposed the substantive consolidation of the Chapter 11 estates of Melinta and its co-debtors, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!