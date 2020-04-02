Melinta Gets OK For Ch. 11 Equity Swap Plan With Creditor

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt antibiotic developer Melinta Therapeutics received court approval Thursday in Delaware for its proposed Chapter 11 debt-for-equity transaction that will see a secured creditor acquire the reorganized company in exchange for $140 million in debt relief. During a lengthy hearing conducted via phone and video conference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein disposed of objections from the office of the United States trustee and a Melinta shareholder that raised concerns about the mechanics of the plan and the treatment of equity in the case. The trustee opposed the substantive consolidation of the Chapter 11 estates of Melinta and its co-debtors, which...

