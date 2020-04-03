Voice Tech Atty Says He's Facing 'Avalanche' Of Harassment

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A voice technology patent owner bringing a lawsuit against artificial intelligence startup Mycroft AI is urging a Missouri federal court to take action against the "avalanche" of harassment its counsel has faced since filing suit. Voice Tech Corp. told U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark in a series of filings on Thursday that its counsel, Tod T. Tumey, has been a victim of a "very troubling" harassment campaign after bringing a patent lawsuit against Mycroft over voice command technology. Voice Tech attributed the alleged campaign to Mycroft founder Joshua Montgomery, stating that the lawsuit had prompted Montgomery to publish a blog post...

