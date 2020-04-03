Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Voice Tech Atty Says He's Facing 'Avalanche' Of Harassment

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A voice technology patent owner bringing a lawsuit against artificial intelligence startup Mycroft AI is urging a Missouri federal court to take action against the "avalanche" of harassment its counsel has faced since filing suit.

Voice Tech Corp. told U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark in a series of filings on Thursday that its counsel, Tod T. Tumey, has been a victim of a "very troubling" harassment campaign after bringing a patent lawsuit against Mycroft over voice command technology.

Voice Tech attributed the alleged campaign to Mycroft founder Joshua Montgomery, stating that the lawsuit had prompted Montgomery to publish a blog post...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!