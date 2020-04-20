Law360 (April 20, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Energy Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Energy Editorial Advisory Board are: Neeraj Arora, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP Neeraj Arora, co-leader of Morgan Lewis’ global energy industry team, represents sponsors and financial institutions in a broad array of project development and finance transactions. He has been involved with the project development and/or financing of large energy infrastructure assets, including conventional and renewable power generation projects, transmission lines and pipelines....

