GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, small-business advocates urged regulators to ease rules on online capital raising methods, and lawmakers considered new tax incentives aimed at helping certain companies and their workers weather the economic storm. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ SEC Pushed to Relax Private Funding Rules Small-business advocates on Thursday urged regulators to ease rules on online capital raising methods such as crowdfunding and other private markets tools during the coronavirus pandemic, concerned that federal loans could take too long to arrive to satisfy urgent funding needs....

