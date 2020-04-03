Seattle Barbershop Chain Hits Ch. 11 Amid COVID-19 Closures

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Seattle-based hair care chain Rudy’s Barbershop has filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware, saying the shock of COVID-19 closures on top of years of losses are forcing it to seek a quick asset sale to keep as many of its 25 locations open as possible. In bankruptcy filings Thursday, Rudy’s said with its main source of revenue unexpectedly cut off, it was seeking to close a going concern sale in Chapter 11 within a month in an attempt to preserve as many of the company’s 600 jobs as it can. “Absent an extremely quick sale to the stalking horse bidder (or...

