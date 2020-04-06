EU Probing $3B Mastercard Deal On Referral From UK, Others

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Even as it transitions out of the European Union, the U.K. continues to work with bloc antitrust enforcers, including participating in a referral from multiple member countries that the EU took up Monday to scrutinize Mastercard Inc.’s €2.9 billion (about $3.1 billion) deal for the corporate services business of payment processor Nets. Denmark was the first country to refer the merger to the European Commission, followed by the U.K. as well as Austria, Finland, Norway and Sweden, the bloc’s antitrust enforcer said Monday in agreeing to review the deal’s potential impacts on the European Economic Area, especially for account-to-account central infrastructure...

