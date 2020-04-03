Novartis And Aurobindo Scrap $900M Deal Amid FTC Probe

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG has called off a planned $900 million deal to sell a portion of its U.S. Sandoz portfolio to Aurobindo Pharma USA after the companies were unable to win clearance from the Federal Trade Commission in time. Novartis and Aurobindo each issued statements Thursday saying they had mutually agreed to scrap the transaction because they could not obtain approval from the FTC within the anticipated timeline. The deal, inked in September 2018, would have seen India-based Aurobindo pick up Sandoz's U.S. dermatology business and a portfolio of generic oral solids sold in the U.S., according to a...

