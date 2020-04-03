FCA Extends Senior Manager Approvals Amid Virus Turmoil

Law360, London (April 3, 2020, 7:59 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Friday it is prepared to temporarily relax financial accountability rules by allowing firms to draft in replacements for senior managers without regulator approval for up to nine months during the coronavirus pandemic. The City watchdog said FCA-regulated companies can have unapproved staff take over responsibilities for company failings for up to 36 weeks, provided the senior manager’s absence is temporary or reasonably unforeseen. Currently under the Senior Managers and Certification Regime, or SMCR, individuals can cover for a senior manager for less than 12 consecutive weeks without FCA approval. The FCA said it was offering the...

