SEC Accounting Chief Expects ‘Significant’ COVID Challenges

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s top accountant acknowledged Friday that accounting firms will face increasing challenges in crafting judgments and estimates amid the coronavirus pandemic, while stressing the importance of required disclosures. SEC chief accountant Sagar Teotia pointed to a long list of accounting issues, from the adoption of new accounting standards to income taxes, that will require firms to carefully assess and report on critical judgments and estimates. “We recognize that the accounting and financial reporting implications of COVID-19 may require companies to make significant judgments and estimates,” Teotia said. “Certain judgments and estimates can be challenging in an...

