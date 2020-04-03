Melinta's Ch. 11 Exculpation Runs To Plan Date, Court Rules

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Friday that the exculpation provisions in the Chapter 11 plan of antibiotic maker Melinta Therapeutics only apply until the court-approved plan becomes effective, limiting the length of the provision that was requested by the debtor. During a hearing conducted via telephone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein agreed with the Office of the United States Trustee that exculpation only applies to entities with a fiduciary duty to the debtor’s estate and its creditors and that relationship terminates once the plan becomes effective. “The definition in the plan of exculpated parties is relevant because the debtors, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS