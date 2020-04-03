NY Bar Exam Lacking In State Law Portion, Report Finds

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A task force formed last year to investigate the impact of New York’s adoption of the Uniform Bar Examination released a report Friday finding the standardized test was not adequately preparing students to practice in the Empire State, with an open-book phase of the exam on state law not taken seriously by test takers. The Task Force on the New York Bar Examination, which was formed in April 2019 by then-President Michael Miller, conducted a series of analyses — including conducting public hearings, consulting with experts and surveying law students — to determine the effectiveness of the uniform bar exam. Based on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS