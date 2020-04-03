UK Expands Exporter Insurance Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.K.’s export credit agency said Friday that it is expanding its protections against nonpayment for exporters to include the EU, the U.S., Canada, Australia and other major markets to help companies that are worried the COVID-19 pandemic will affect their customers’ ability to pay. With governments around the world shutting down nonessential businesses in efforts to stem the tide against COVID-19, UK Export Finance said its export insurance policy will also cover transactions to Iceland, Japan, New Zealand and Norway. Exports from the U.K. to the markets affected by Friday’s announcement made up 74% of international sales from the U.K....

