Wash. Justices Won’t Review Seattle’s Rejected ‘Wealth Tax’

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court on Friday declined to review an appeals court decision invalidating Seattle’s so-called wealth tax and voiding a 35-year-old piece of state law, allowing cities to levy a flat property tax on income. The decision of the justices leaves in place the appeals court’s ruling in July that Seattle’s tax violated the uniformity clause of the state constitution. It also found that a Washington state law banning municipalities from levying a net income tax violated the state constitution's requirement that legislation have only a single subject. As a result, although the court held Seattle's graduated income tax was...

