Designer Says Pure Spectrum CBD Stole Branding IP

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A designer has sued Pure Spectrum CBD in Colorado federal court for more than $900,000, claiming the company stole her branding designs after misleading her on the compensation and company equity stake it would give her for her work. Martha Martin said in Thursday’s complaint that Pure Spectrum, its majority owner Brady Bell and its Chief Financial Officer Linda Jenny used the promise of a 3% ownership interest in the company to lure her into providing additional services and to get access to her intellectual property. The company and its principals wrongfully infringed on numerous copyrights of hers, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS