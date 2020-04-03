Kansas Top Court Turns Off Extra Fee For Renewables Users

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Kansan public utilities' proposed separate rate structure for customers who produce their own renewable energy but are still connected to the electricity grid is discriminatory and goes against well established state law, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday. A win for the environmental groups that challenged the new structure, the decision reverses a Kansas Court of Appeals finding that upheld the approval of a proposal by two utilities — Westar Energy Inc. and Kansas Gas and Electric Co. — to implement a different rate structure for customers that use renewable methods to meet part of their energy needs. The environmentalists said...

