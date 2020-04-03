Chancery Finds Fraud In Cancer Drug Firm's Spinoff Deal

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- California-based immunotherapy drug developer Harpoon Therapeutics must face damage claims from a Takeda Pharmaceutical subsidiary, after a Delaware vice chancellor’s finding that Harpoon effectively misrepresented the scope of a cancer therapy research and investment opportunity. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, in a 107-page deep dive into molecular and medical engineering and fiduciary missteps, found that Takada affiliate Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc. was a victim of Harpoon’s “carefully nurtured misunderstanding” about a Harpoon spinoff’s scientific and trade secret rights. The spinoff, Maverick Therapeutics Inc., took on some of Harpoon’s findings and prospects for enhancing immune — or “T” — cells for treatment of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS