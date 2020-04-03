Nixon Peabody To Furlough 25% Of Staff

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP plans to furlough 25% of its staff members as the effects of the novel coronavirus percolate through the legal industry and the broader economy, according to published reports. The firm will furlough the employees beginning Monday, with the policy remaining in place “until further notice,” according to a report Friday in Above the Law. Nixon Peabody officials could not be reached Friday for comment. The furloughs at Nixon Peabody come as law firms are only beginning to announce layoffs, furloughs, cuts in pay and other measures to reduce costs as the economic upheaval caused by the spread of...

