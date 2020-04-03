Walmart's People Greeters Can't Work Remotely, Judge Says

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Maine federal judge granted an early win Friday to Walmart in a former "people greeter's" suit accusing the retail giant of discrimination over her work-related injury, rejecting her argument that she could have been allowed to perform the role in absentia and ruling attendance was the job’s most basic requirement. Rather than being fired for engaging in protected activity under Maine law, U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker said the evidence showed plaintiff Margaret Benson was terminated for repeated absences and failing to provide documentation showing the absences were due to medical treatment as part of her worker’s compensation....

