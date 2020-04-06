$1M Settlement Shows FTC's Growing Focus On Origin Claims

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission recently announced that Williams-Sonoma Inc. agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations that the company deceived consumers by making overly broad and misleading origin claims about its housewares and furniture products.[1] Williams-Sonoma allegedly claimed that certain products either wholly imported, or containing significant imported materials or components, were “Made in America” or “Made in the USA.” The proposed consent order prohibits Williams-Sonoma from making unqualified U.S.-origin claims for any product unless the company can show that the product’s final assembly or processing — and all significant processing — takes place in the U.S., and that all...

