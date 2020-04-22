A Close Look At European Union's AI Regulation Proposal

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence has long held the promise of being a transformational technology. That promise is now rapidly being fulfilled by a combination of deep-learning neural networks and other machine learning techniques, big data, and advances in computer hardware and interconnectivity. Responding to the economic and strategic significance of AI, a number of countries have formulated strategies aimed at fostering and supporting national AI companies and competency.[1] Of note, China’s 2017 Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan announced its intention to become a global leader in AI by 2030, an intention it has backed by investing tens of billions of dollars in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS