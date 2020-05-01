Filing Optional Reply Briefs Significantly Improves IPR Results

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Data from nearly a decade of inter partes review proceedings demonstrates that filing optional reply briefs can dramatically affect whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board cancels patent claims. Filing both a preliminary response to a petition and a surreply to a patent owner response is correlated with a 31% increase in patent owner success. Filing a petitioner reply to a preliminary response is correlated with an advantage to petitioners: a 11-12% decrease in patent owner success. In short, filing optional briefs in an IPR can have a significant impact on a party's chances of success. Background IPR proceedings at the...

