EU Floats New Digital Finance Rules As Pandemic Intensifies

Law360, London (April 6, 2020, 2:40 PM BST) -- The European Commission has proposed new rules for digital finance amid the COVID-19 outbreak, saying the pandemic has highlighted the importance of remote payments and digital banking. The commission — the European Union’s executive arm — said Friday it is consulting the public on digital finance and retail payments because the existence of a safe and efficient payments system throughout the bloc is essential for emergencies, such as the coronavirus crisis. “The coronavirus crisis has shown just how much we rely on technology and digital financial services to go about our daily lives, including for paying remotely for essential goods and services,” said...

