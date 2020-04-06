EU Finalizes Blocwide Rules On Retail Fund Performance Fees

Law360, London (April 6, 2020, 12:45 PM BST) -- Europe’s financial markets watchdog has set out guidance aimed at ensuring investment managers use a standard technique across the bloc to calculate the fees they charge retail investors for a fund's performance, as it seeks to protect consumers from confusing commission structures. The European Securities and Markets Authority published common guidelines Friday to help fund management companies calculate the performance fees they charge to investors in mutual funds. Investors pay fees to managers linked to how their funds — known as Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities, or UCITS — perform against a benchmark, such as a stock index....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS