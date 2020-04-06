Dechert Attys Accused Of Pressuring UAE Political Prisoner

Law360, London (April 6, 2020, 9:59 PM BST) -- A former executive at a United Arab Emirates investment fund has accused three prominent white-collar attorneys in London of violating his human rights while he was held prisoner and tortured after becoming targeted during a political purge. Dechert LLP partners Neil Gerrard and Caroline Black and former partner David Hughes pressured, threatened and intimidated Karam Al Sadeq, a former Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority employee, into signing a false confession while he was held as a political prisoner, Al Sadeq alleges in claims filed on March 31 with the High Court. The trio interrogated Al Sadeq during his 18-month stint in solitary...

