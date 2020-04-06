Xcel Energy Sells Minnesota Gas-Fired Plant For $680M

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Xcel Energy is selling its Minnesota natural gas-fired power plant to Southwest Generation LLC for $680 million, a $30 million price jump from when it purchased the facility earlier this year, it announced Monday. The Mankato Energy Center is a 760-megawatt plant that produces power for customers in the upper Midwest. Xcel said in the statement that selling the plant will help minimize its overall financing needs while improving its credit profile. The sale is not expected to significantly affect the company's future earnings, the company said. The purchaser, Southwest Generation, is a power producer headquartered in Denver that operates numerous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS