Crypto Exchange Kraken Nabs Ex-Cooley Partner As CLO

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced Monday it has hired Blockchain.com's former chief legal officer to head its counsel team as the company expands to keep pace with what the crypto veteran described as "skyrocketing" interest. Marco Santori, who is also an alumni of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Cooley LLP, told Law360 Monday he was excited to join as "Kraken has built a juggernaut of a business." "Kraken has already recruited such a stellar team," he said. Santori spent spent six years as Blockchain.com's attorney, first as global policy counsel while he was at Pillsbury and eventually full-time. "In fact, it's the...

