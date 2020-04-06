Deerfield Management Amasses $840M For Health Care Fund

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT) -- Deerfield Management Co. LP said Monday that it has secured $840 million for a fund that will provide capital for scientific research with an aim of funding the development of therapeutics that will improve the way patients receive health care. The fund, called Deerfield Healthcare Innovations Fund II LP, will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor by investing in “advancements in science that may lead to important therapeutic interventions” as well as providing financial backing for “new technologies and infrastructure to improve the way healthcare is delivered to patients,” according to a statement. The firm’s previous fund, Deerfield Healthcare Innovations...

