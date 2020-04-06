Mylan Gets PTAB To Nix Sanofi's Lantus Patent Claim

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Mylan has successfully persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that one claim of a Sanofi-Aventis patent covering the Lantus SoloStar disposable insulin injection pen is invalid as obvious. The board issued a final written decision on Thursday, saying the only claim challenged in the inter partes review was invalid over two pieces of prior art, and that objective indicia of nonobviousness couldn't overcome that finding. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had applied to market generic versions of Sanofi's long-acting insulin Lantus and Lantus SoloStar products, leading Sanofi to sue and Mylan to challenge the patent. The IPR featured three obviousness grounds, two...

