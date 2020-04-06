Split Fed. Circ. Backs Samsung Win On ProMOS Circuit Patent

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Samsung won another round in its patent battle with ProMOS when a split Federal Circuit on Monday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions striking down the rival's circuit patent, less than a month after the court invalidated a separate ProMOS patent. In a 29-page, nonprecedential opinion, the majority of a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's rulings in 2018 that each of the challenged claims in Taiwan-based ProMOS Technologies Inc.'s patent was invalid as anticipated and obvious over prior art. On appeal, ProMOS argued that the PTAB's conclusion was based on an incorrect interpretation of a limitation for "maintaining" the phase...

