Arizona Dispensary Warned For Claiming Products Treat Virus

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a cannabis dispensary operator selling a tincture product that claims to aid the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Friday’s notice from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office said Phoenix-based YiLoLife LLC, which operates YiLo Superstore, violated the state’s Consumer Fraud Act by advertising on its website that consumers could use the so-called Coronav Immunization Stabilizer Tincture if they were to “come down with a life threatening virus.” “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved any product for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” the letter reads. “In the...

