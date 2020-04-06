Florida Businessman Pleads Guilty To $7.7M Tax Fraud

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida businessman pled guilty Monday to tax evasion and willfully failing to report a foreign bank account in response to accusations by the Department of Justice that he neglected to report $7.7 million of income to the IRS. Dusko Bruer, who ran a company exporting U.S.-made farm machinery and parts, pled guilty in a Florida federal court to one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file foreign bank account reports, the DOJ said. He faces up to five years in prison for each charge along with three years of supervised release, the department said. Bruer also...

