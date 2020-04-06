It's Fair To Assume Vehicle Owner Is Driver, High Court Says

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that, absent any other evidence, it is reasonable for police officers to pull over a driver if a registration check shows that the car’s owner has a revoked license, calling it a matter of “common sense.” The 8-1 ruling is a defeat for a Kansas man who was charged for driving as a habitual violator after such a traffic stop. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented and warned that the decision could lead to "demographic profil[ing.]" The case began when a deputy pulled over Charles Glover after doing a registration check on his 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck....

