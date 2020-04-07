Coping With A Pandemic: Trial Lawyer Mark Geragos

|Mark Geragos
Today's perspective comes from Geragos & Geragos trial lawyer and restaurant owner Mark Geragos, based in the city of La Cañada Flintridge in Los Angeles.
What challenges has the pandemic created in your specific area of work?
Well, our law practice has been called “eclectic.” We practice nearly every single kind of law except for family and divorce, so we have cases in every courthouse from California to New York and many with international implications as well. This coronavirus pandemic has thrown the court system into complete chaos.
Criminal courthouses — what we call "Liberty Court" — they don’t know if they’re open from one day to the next. State civil courts — or "Money Courts," as my Pops used to say — are making all of their own rules and suspending cases with seemingly no rhyme or reason. But the rules of production and discovery are supposed to still apply, and federal courthouses at least still have dress codes.
It is a patchwork of orders and restrictions. But, we are happy to be the buffer between our clients and all of that madness, so they only have to worry about staying safe and watching "Tiger King."
How are you and your family adapting at home?
My dogs have never seen so much of La Cañada in their lives! They’re in absolute heaven. I’m sure they had no idea I was even capable of walking this much. Also, my wife, Paulette, was one of the first people ordered to quarantine at home after traveling back from Paris. So, I’ve had more quality time with her parents.
What is the most creative or productive response to the crisis you've witnessed so far?
I love the way local restaurants have jumped to the rescue of their neighbors who are having a hard time finding groceries. We have kept our restaurant downtown, Engine Company No. 28, open for pickups and deliveries, and we’re working on providing groceries, produce and hand sanitizer.
Also, the Reasonable Doubt podcast I co-host with Adam Carolla has improvised. We record via Zoom, even though we are neighbors, steps away from each other's house.
The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the organization, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.