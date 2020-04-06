2020 Law School Grads Can Start Practicing Right Away In NJ

The order signed by Chief Justice Stuart J. Rabner applies to 2020 graduates, who must first earn a certification from the Supreme Court Committee on Character and agree to apply to take the next available exam. Graduates must have attended an American Bar Association-accredited law school, and must then practice under the supervision of attorneys in good standing.
“At this challenging time, the public has a continuing and growing need for legal services in many critical areas. Newly admitted lawyers can help meet that need,” Justice Rabner said.
The court also acknowledged that graduates who had been planning to take the bar exam in July may lose job offers and opportunities, and suffer financial woes if they have to delay their careers.
The temporary ability for the graduates to practice will lapse unless they take the first available examination after graduation or get a hardship extension to take the following exam, according to the order. The New Jersey Board of Bar Examiners will grant one extension to graduates who make a specific showing of personal hardship. The temporary ability to practice law will also lapse for graduates who fail the exam.
The character certification is subject to fees and materials required for such a review. The high court is encouraging attorneys to volunteer to help the committee expedite the review process.
The measure arose from consultations with Rutgers Law School co-deans Kimberly Mutcherson and David Lopez and Seton Hall University School of Law dean Kathleen M. Boozang, the high court said.
According to the order, the graduates who qualify will be authorized to enter appearances, author legal documents and pleadings, service clients and engage negotiations and settlements. The graduates must be supervised by attorneys in good professional standing who have been licensed for a minimum of three years.
The order also said the New Jersey judiciary is granting law clerks who graduate in 2020 an additional week of leave to prepare for the bar exam, and allowing individual judges the discretion to offer two additional weeks, according to the order. The high court encourages private practices to offer the same accommodation to clerks.
--Editing by Alanna Weissman.
