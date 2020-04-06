Chancery Sets Short Sale Fuse For Troubled Drug Company

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court agreed Monday to schedule a quick $14 million asset sale hearing for a drug development company ordered into liquidation last year amid a battle between its owner-managers, with a trustee's attorney reporting concerns about dwindling cash and an April 30 buyer deadline. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard said during a teleconference he would hear a potentially contested hearing on the liquidation of Inspirion Delivery Sciences LLC on Aug. 20, about 11 months after issuing a post-trial finding that saving the strife-ridden and deadlocked business was “not reasonably practicable.” A court-appointed trustee’s effort to sell IDS, which focused on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS