15 Minutes With Sonos' Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sonos chief legal officer Eddie Lazarus has found some comfort in listening to country music. Eddie Lazarus Currently: Chief legal officer and corporate secretary, Sonos Previously: Executive vice president, general counsel and chief strategy officer, Tribune Media Co. Law school: Yale Law School "There's something about lyricism of country music that I'm finding resonates with me right now," he told Law360 in a recent interview. As the vast majority of people spend their time indoors to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the self-described sound experience company Sonos Inc. provides comfort to its customers. And its employees are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS