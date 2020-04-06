Cantor Fitzgerald to Pay $3.2M for Blue Sheet Violations

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. will pay $3.2 million to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that, for five years, the financial services firm submitted incomplete and inaccurate trading information to the federal regulator. The SEC alleged Monday in an administrative order that the company submitted deficient "blue sheet" data on roughly 35 million trades, which the regulator attributed to "inadequate processes designed to validate the accuracy of its submissions and undetected coding errors." Broker-dealers supply the SEC with blue sheet data in the course of the regulator's investigation and enforcement related to insider trading and other forms of securities fraud....

