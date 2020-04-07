Nuance Can't Shake Hospital's Bid To Recover Breach Losses

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge has refused to toss a hospital's suit seeking to hold software provider Nuance Communications Inc. liable for $6.8 million in damages that the health system says it's incurred as the result of a 2017 cyberattack, finding that it was too early to declare that any terms in the parties' contracts let Nuance off the hook. Princeton Community Hospital Association Inc. claims that Nuance's negligence led to the hospital becoming infected with malware that first hit the software vendor's systems and then made its way into PCH's network via a server that Nuance operated. The malicious...

