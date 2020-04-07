Fla. Scuba Shop Sues Over COVID-19 Insurance Coverage

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT) -- A scuba diving shop in the Florida Keys is suing its insurer after it was denied business interruption coverage over the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the potential contamination of the shop should be considered a “physical loss” triggering the policy. In a complaint in Monroe County Court on Monday, Mace Marine Inc., which owns and operates Conch Republic Dive Shop, alleged that Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. breached the policy when it denied coverage over the pandemic, which has shut down businesses across the nation as authorities try to slow its spread. According to the complaint, Tokio Marine denied coverage in a...

