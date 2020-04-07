Grassley, Neal Seek Tariff Info On Coronavirus Supply Imports

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The chairs of the congressional committees that oversee trade policy have urged the U.S. International Trade Commission to review tariffs on products needed to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in an effort to help address shortages in the domestic medical supply chain. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., who respectively chair the Senate Committee on Finance and the House Ways and Means Committee, urged the ITC on Monday to identify essential products, the items' source countries and their net tariff rates so they can devise measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS