3 Views Of Stream-Of-Commerce Jurisdiction For Infringing IP

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A plaintiff patent owner often resorts to the stream-of-commerce theory to obtain specific personal jurisdiction over a non-U.S. defendant selling accused infringing products solely through a third-party e-commerce website. Unfortunately, the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to reach a consensus on the standard of the stream-of-commerce theory. Absent clear guidance, three recent district court opinions discussed below are part of a continuous development of the standard among lower courts. Evolution of the Stream-of-Commerce Theory The Supreme Court first attempted to articulate the standard of the stream-of-commerce theory that resulted in a 4-4 split and two main competing tests in Asahi Metal...

