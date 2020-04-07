Goldman Picks Up Former Obama Counsel From Latham

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has recruited former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler from legal giant Latham & Watkins LLP, naming her as the new head of regulatory affairs to oversee the bank’s regulatory and compliance matters. Ruemmler, who most recently served as the global chair of Latham’s white-collar defense and investigations practice, is leaving the law firm’s Washington, D.C., office later this month to join Goldman Sachs' management committee. In a Monday announcement, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Ruemmler would manage the bank’s regulatory infrastructure, including interactions with regulators around the globe, and oversee its compliance policies and...

