Insurers Increase ‘Loyalty Penalties’ Despite FCA Warning

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 3:00 PM BST) -- The amount that insurers earn from a “loyalty penalty” on existing customers has risen by 22% in the past six months, research published Tuesday found, despite warnings in 2019 from the Financial Conduct Authority about the practice. An estimated 4.7 million motor insurance customers who do not shop around for better deals at renewal are now being overcharged £1.2 billion ($1.48 billion) a year in premiums, compared with £982 million in August, price comparison site GoCompare has found. Insurers rely on customers being unwilling to switch providers and on auto-renewal arrangements to charge incrementally higher premiums every year. The result is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS