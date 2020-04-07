UK Broker Snapped Up By Rival After Contract Terminated

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 3:17 PM BST) -- A motor insurance broker that fell into administration after a contract with a struggling Danish insurer was terminated “prematurely” last year has been saved after being bought by a rival operator, administrators said Tuesday. Wales-based Staveley Head entered into administration in February, but was bought last week by rival broker One Sure Insurance, administrator Duff & Phelps said. The company’s woes arose from the early termination of a three-year contract with a Danish insurer, which has not been identified, in November. Administrators said the problems lay with the Danish company’s “financial issues.” “The joint administrators are pleased to have achieved a positive outcome,...

