GRP-Backed Greens Insurance Buys Two Brokers

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 3:39 PM BST) -- A British insurance group backed by Global Risk Partners said Tuesday it has bought two insurance brokers after the group announced in February that it has secured an injection of capital from private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners. Greens Insurance said it has acquired 100% of the share capital of R T Williams Insurance Brokers Ltd. and NIB Insurance Brokers Ltd. in a bid to expand its presence in the southeastern part of the U.K. Greens did not disclose the terms of the deal. “These two quality businesses with a strong heritage are an excellent fit for Greens and add considerably...

